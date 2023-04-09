Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wise Teachers Educate Wise Students.
Proverbs 8:33 (NIV).
33) Listen to my instruction and be wise;
do not disregard it.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Remember and practice the wisdom you have been taught.
You need it on your Narrow Path.
