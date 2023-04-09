Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wise Teachers Educate Wise Students.

Proverbs 8:33 (NIV).

33) Listen to my instruction and be wise;

do not disregard it.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Remember and practice the wisdom you have been taught.

You need it on your Narrow Path.

