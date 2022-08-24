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https://gnews.org/post/p1c96b5fa
08/23/2022 The Yangtze is the world’s third largest river, providing drinking water to more than 400 million Chinese people, and is the most vital waterway to China’s economy. A record-breaking drought has caused the Yangtze River to dry up, causing huge economic losses