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Jaguar Media ~ Bill Gates: A Deeper Analysis Into Patent #060606 (22nd April 2020)
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33 views • November 20, 2021
Hello monks and spunks, and fellow viewers,
In today's stream, I will be analyzing Bill Gates' patent #060606 and compare it to the Revelations 13 prophecy, the Mark of the Beast, and quantum computing. I will be reviewing the following articles:
1. Bill Gate's Patent #060606. Microsoft: https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/e...
2. Tom Simonite. 24th August 2018. "What Is Quantum Computing?". https://www.wired.com/story/wired-gui...
What do you think? Are we around 100 seconds to midnight on the cosmic clock? Is this really the mark of the beast?
~ Jaguar Media ~
Dare to Question
In today's stream, I will be analyzing Bill Gates' patent #060606 and compare it to the Revelations 13 prophecy, the Mark of the Beast, and quantum computing. I will be reviewing the following articles:
1. Bill Gate's Patent #060606. Microsoft: https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/e...
2. Tom Simonite. 24th August 2018. "What Is Quantum Computing?". https://www.wired.com/story/wired-gui...
What do you think? Are we around 100 seconds to midnight on the cosmic clock? Is this really the mark of the beast?
~ Jaguar Media ~
Dare to Question
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