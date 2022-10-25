Cover Putin's 2018 Speech of the Perversion of the USA. How evil is Fauci. Was there a transvestite in church giving communion? Dream about kids getting defiled in church. How many genders are there in a CA textbook?
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider partnering with us: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.
https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/
Revisit Putin's 2018 Speech about the Demonic USA. Is USA Mystery Babylon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.