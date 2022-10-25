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Cover Putin's 2018 Speech of the Perversion of the USA. How evil is Fauci. Was there a transvestite in church giving communion? Dream about kids getting defiled in church. How many genders are there in a CA textbook?
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Revisit Putin's 2018 Speech about the Demonic USA. Is USA Mystery Babylon