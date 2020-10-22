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The Great Reset Documentary
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225 views • October 22, 2020
This documentary which is a BGB reproduction of a Neil McCoy-Ward original recording highlights in detail what the so called 'Great Reset' is about, and why it should cause all of us great concern about our future and the future of freedom and democracy in our world. This is a process that will permanently sentence our children and their future generations to a life of slavery that they will never be able to escape from.from.
The net is closing fast with organisations like the World Economic Forum now rapidly fuelling the entrance of a new global, tyrannical and totalitarian system that will devastate life for humans on this planet. All done under the mantle of fear of a hoax pandemic, that was planned well in advance.
More info. at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
The net is closing fast with organisations like the World Economic Forum now rapidly fuelling the entrance of a new global, tyrannical and totalitarian system that will devastate life for humans on this planet. All done under the mantle of fear of a hoax pandemic, that was planned well in advance.
More info. at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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