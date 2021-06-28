© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 26th London England 30 Minutes Aerial Helicopter Footage Huge Massive Freedom Rally March Demo
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • June 28, 2021
June 26th London England 30 Minutes Aerial Helicopter Footage Huge Massive Freedom Rally March Demo
Reform TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Irs7YlddlTs
https://twitter.com/drdavidbull/status/1408806680679301120
Raw helicopter footage from Freedom March Live, broadcast on 26th June 2021. Presented by Dr David Bull and Richard Tice. The live feed of the 90 minute flight over Central London showing crowds of hundreds of thousands of people marching from Hyde Park to Parliament Square.
FREE and available footage to download from Youtube with the on screen graphics. A Clean version in higher quality can be requested via [email protected]
Reform TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Irs7YlddlTs
https://twitter.com/drdavidbull/status/1408806680679301120
Raw helicopter footage from Freedom March Live, broadcast on 26th June 2021. Presented by Dr David Bull and Richard Tice. The live feed of the 90 minute flight over Central London showing crowds of hundreds of thousands of people marching from Hyde Park to Parliament Square.
FREE and available footage to download from Youtube with the on screen graphics. A Clean version in higher quality can be requested via [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.