Was the Russian Invasion of Ukraine Prophesied To Happen?

According to Jesus, such wars and rumours of wars are not as significant as you may think, in terms of how they relate to the end of the world and the return of Jesus. However, what we are seeing now may be a crucial turning point in global politics, and this shift may be at least a partial fulfillment of a prophecy about the antichrist. There is a lot that needs to happen before the end of the world, and it's important to get everything into perspective before we start making predictions. This video will help you to do that.For a serious dose of truth, check out this video: