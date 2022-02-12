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Live Aid - 1985 Concert [Part 4] - Music Video
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25 views • February 12, 2022
Billed as "the day music changed history," the Live Aid concerts of July 13, 1985, were held to raise money to fight the horrifying famines sweeping Africa. The brainchild of Bob Geldof and representing the efforts of countless musicians and technicians, Live Aid was a genuine and inspiring effort to help the victims of an overwhelming calamity.
Featuring:
Hall and Oates - Maneater
Hall and Oates - Get Ready (Cos Here I Come)
Hall and Oates - Ain't Too Proud to Beg
Hall and Oates - My Girl
Mick Jagger - Just Another Night
Mick Jagger - Miss You
Mick Jagger and Tina Turner - State of Shock
Mick Jagger and Tina Turner - It's Only Rock and Roll
Bob Dylan with Keith Richards & Ron Wood - Blowing in the Wind
USA for Africa - We are the World
Featuring:
Hall and Oates - Maneater
Hall and Oates - Get Ready (Cos Here I Come)
Hall and Oates - Ain't Too Proud to Beg
Hall and Oates - My Girl
Mick Jagger - Just Another Night
Mick Jagger - Miss You
Mick Jagger and Tina Turner - State of Shock
Mick Jagger and Tina Turner - It's Only Rock and Roll
Bob Dylan with Keith Richards & Ron Wood - Blowing in the Wind
USA for Africa - We are the World
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