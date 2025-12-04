White Identity Under Assault: Globalist and Anti-White Orchestration in the Western World

A stark imbalance in racial advocacy across the White Western world reveals a campaign to suppress White identity. Pro-White groups are marginalized, while minority organizations dominate with institutional support. Media and government bias amplify this disparity, leaving White heritage vulnerable to orchestrated cultural erosion.

Read the article and view supporting material at Real Free News and Substack https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/white-identity-under-assault-globalist

#WhiteNationalism #JewishInfiltration #MinorityAdvocacy #AntiWhiteAgenda #WesternCulture