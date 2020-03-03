© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
71 χρόνια από τήν Μάχη τής Φλωρίνης
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • March 03, 2020
Τήν Κυριακή 9 Φεβρουαρίου στό στρατιωτικό κοιμητήριο Φλωρίνης και έν συνεχεία στό μνημείο τού χωριού Πρώτη, ετελέσθη τό καθιερωμένο ετήσιο μνημόσυνο γιά τούς ηρωϊκώς πεσόντες αξιωματικούς καί οπλίτες τού Εθνικού Στρατού στίς μάχες ενάντια στούς εθνοπροδότες κομμουνιστές στίς 12 Φεβρουαρίου 1949. Η ΛΑΪΚΗ ΚΙΝΗΣΙΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΩΝ έδωσε τό παρόν μέ κλιμάκια από τούς τομείς ΑΡΤΗΣ και ΘΕΣΣΑΛΟΝΙΚΗΣ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.