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Lauren Boebert takes Beto on over his "Hell yes we'll take 'em" comment in Aurora CO - 9/19/2019
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33 views • July 02, 2020
This town hall meeting with Beto O'Rourke took place in Aurora Colorado on September 19, 2019... This is when the world was positively introduced to Lauren Boebert. Lauren has since won the Republican primary on June 30, 2020 against 5 term incumbent Scott Tipton. She is now the Republican candidate for Congress from Colorado Congressional District 3.
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