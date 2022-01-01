© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The vaccine community responsibility LIE!!!
Follow
1
Share
Report
181 views • January 01, 2022
The amount of spread from the vaccinated is tremendous. Fauci is trying to blame it all on the unvaccinated. Now that it has been established that the vaccinated are asymptomatic spreaders, it is those who are fueling the pandemic. Fauci is trying to push the vaccine for the “communal good” but he is pretending not to understand that those who were vaccinated are the ones making the pandemic worse.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.