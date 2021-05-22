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Alison McDowell: The Technocratic Takeover Decoded - Ice Age Farmer Podcast
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203 views • May 22, 2021
In this stunning Ice Age Farmer broadcast, Christian is joined by Alison McDowell, a mother and researcher studying the World Economic Forum's "4th Industrial Revolution": the global takeover of industries and public policies by central banks, multinational corporations, big tech technocrats, and billionaire-funded foundations. Alison is uniquely capable of distilling the agendas at play, the actors involved, and the language they use into real-world terms. Today we do exactly that: digital twinning, human capital bonds, impact investing -- these are terms we must understand to appreciate the world the technocrats are constructing, and how digital systems are being constructed using blockchain and AI that will surveil and control everything from your food, your health, your children, and our future.
Alison McDowell:
http://wrenchInTheGears.com
on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/powelton...
on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Philly852
Some of Alison's mind maps illustrating connections:
https://web.archive.org/web/202101221...
https://web.archive.org/web/202012072...
https://web.archive.org/web/202101230...
https://web.archive.org/web/202102051...
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/05/...
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
LINKS:
Exploring Biodigital Convergence:
https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2020/02/11/...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
Alison McDowell:
http://wrenchInTheGears.com
on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/powelton...
on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Philly852
Some of Alison's mind maps illustrating connections:
https://web.archive.org/web/202101221...
https://web.archive.org/web/202012072...
https://web.archive.org/web/202101230...
https://web.archive.org/web/202102051...
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/05/...
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
LINKS:
Exploring Biodigital Convergence:
https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2020/02/11/...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
Keywords
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