Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Donny Rotten Votes Against America - House of Reprezentin' Speaker Vote
channel image
Real Free News
58 Subscribers
8 views
Published a day ago

Real Free Breaking News Nebraska, Donny Rotten Bacon votes against America again! Donny Rotten, the phony dishonorable traitor, was the first to cast a vote against the new and improved House of Reprezentin' Speaker and instead voted for the same old corrupt fraud. Donny Rotten Bacon, the two faced fake, said "We have to stand up to this. That’s what Americans do." And that's exactly what a underhanded, dishonest Saboteur would say! Americans have to stand up to cheats, thieves, and jerks like Donny Rotten Bacon! #donbacon #donnyrotten #jimjordan #kevinmccarthy #nebraska #congress #donny #rotten #bacon #cornhuskers #huskers #gobigred #gbr #yomama #yocongressjokes #congressjokes #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #loser #fraud #jokes #joke

Keywords
stupidnebraskaidiots

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket