Donny Rotten Votes Against America - House of Reprezentin' Speaker Vote

Real Free Breaking News Nebraska, Donny Rotten Bacon votes against
America again! Donny Rotten, the phony dishonorable traitor, was the
first to cast a vote against the new and improved House of Reprezentin'
Speaker and instead voted for the same old corrupt fraud. Donny Rotten
Bacon, the two faced fake, said "We have to stand up to this. That’s
what Americans do." And that's exactly what a underhanded, dishonest
Saboteur would say! Americans have to stand up to cheats, thieves, and
jerks like Donny Rotten Bacon!
#donbacon #donnyrotten #jimjordan #kevinmccarthy #nebraska #congress #donny #rotten #bacon #cornhuskers #huskers #gobigred #gbr #yomama #yocongressjokes #congressjokes #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #loser #fraud #jokes #joke
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.