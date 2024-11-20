Russian Armed Forces liberate new community, Novoalekseyevka, amid Zelensky’s visit to the city of Pokrovsk, which has been the target of a major Russian offensive this year. “Units of the Central Group of Forces liberated Novoalekseyevka in Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active and decisive operations,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday, November 18, 2024. The Defense Ministry showed footage of servicemen in a special military operation in Ukraine over the past day, supported by armored groups, attack drone crews and artillery crews.

During the fighting, Russian UAV operators initially detected gun positions and fortifications of Zelensky’s Western-backed forces, which were under Russian eye sight. Their coordinates were immediately transmitted to the gunners! Soldiers from the armored group quickly entered the forest belt even under Ukrainian artillery fire, but missed and suffered no losses. The armored group then destroyed their fortifications and was captured by the assault force. In addition, the assault drone crews and D-30 howitzer defeated the enemy’s hardware and manpower, helping the assault force to advance. D-30 Howitzer, a Mortar Shell-throwing machine invented in the Soviet era, destroyed the detected mortars with precise fire. As a result of active and decisive actions, Russian soldiers managed to drive Zelensky's formation out of Novoalekseyevka. Another group of Ukrainians managed to escape by taking away a drone, and a group of 6 people rushed to run away by a vehicle.

As a result, the soldiers took one of the most important positions on Pokrovsk direction and installed Russian flag on a monument. Furthermore, one source also reported a significant advance of Russian troops to the village of Pushkino. It seems that the approval of the Western missile range into Russian territory will not change the situation in the theater of operations even Volodymyr Zelensky's recent visit to the city, which is about 10 km from the front line. Zelensky visited the location of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade, receiving a report from Brigade Commander Yevhen Lasiichuk, responsible to defending Pokrovsk. Zelensky's office also released a clip showing the inspection of two dugouts in Pokrovsk, saying that everything is ready. But it's worth noting! This sends a bad signal as he did in the past, Ukrainian defenses in cities usually collapse after Zelensky's visits, as happened in Avdiivka, Bakhmut and other cities.

