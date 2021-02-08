© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A verdade sobre a vacina COVID-19 - Dr. Simone Gold
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
112 views • February 08, 2021
Palestra em Inglês January 14, 2021: A verdade sobre a vacina COVID-19 - Dr. Simone Gold, Stanford Law School, Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin U-Med & Science, George W. Hewlett High School - NYC
< Sega-nos no TELEGRAM >
https://t.me/QubitdaLiberdade
vídeo original
America's Frontline Doctors
The Stand | The Truth About the COVID-19 Vaccine
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/custom_videos/the-stand-the-truth-about-the-covid-19-vaccine/
< Sega-nos no TELEGRAM >
https://t.me/QubitdaLiberdade
vídeo original
America's Frontline Doctors
The Stand | The Truth About the COVID-19 Vaccine
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/custom_videos/the-stand-the-truth-about-the-covid-19-vaccine/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.