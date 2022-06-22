Natural Therapy and Poulticing Margaret E Wright 2004

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The year 2004. Margaret Wright demonstrates skillful poulticing practices and shares many interesting experiences.
Beth Beadon assists in the presentation.
Subjects include:
Potato poultice and linseed/charcoal poultice for drawing and pulling toxins, and inflammation.
Onion/garlic poultice for antibiotic, chest and ear applications.
Comfrey/aloe vera for healing and 'knitting'.
Cabbage/paw paw/castor oil for digging, breaking up and 'surgical' purposes.
Cayenne for inflammation and circulation and healing.