© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coronary Vasospasm: The Chest Pain No One Talks About
Follow
1
Share
Report
204 views • February 20, 2021
This is a video about a type of chest pain that you don't hear about very much. If you have heard people talk about having a "clear" heart cath when they were having chest pain, or they were told they had "larger than normal" coronary arteries, they may have this condition and do not know it. The treatment is similar to that for a heart attack, so everyone needs to know about this condition and how treatment differs from a heart attack. It can feel exactly the same as a heart attack!
Please pass this information on to anyone who may benefit, and remember to "Like" and "Subscribe" if you learn something from the content.
Please pass this information on to anyone who may benefit, and remember to "Like" and "Subscribe" if you learn something from the content.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.