Coronary Vasospasm: The Chest Pain No One Talks About

This is a video about a type of chest pain that you don't hear about very much. If you have heard people talk about having a "clear" heart cath when they were having chest pain, or they were told they had "larger than normal" coronary arteries, they may have this condition and do not know it. The treatment is similar to that for a heart attack, so everyone needs to know about this condition and how treatment differs from a heart attack. It can feel exactly the same as a heart attack!



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