Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Banks Admit The COLLAPSE Is Coming And They Don't Want YOU To Know About It
1223 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday |

MIRRORED from Redacted

8 Feb 2023 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etO8RH4JCV0&ab_channel=Redacted

Why are people around the world unable to withdraw money from their banks? Are we in for a "bail-in," meaning banks "borrow" from citizens to bail themselves out? It is not unprecedented. It has happened in more than 11 countries in recent years and very well could be coming in the U.S. and Europe.

Keywords
collapsesocietynew world ordercashbankscashlesswef

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket