Banks Admit The COLLAPSE Is Coming And They Don't Want YOU To Know About It

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MIRRORED from Redacted
8 Feb 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etO8RH4JCV0&ab_channel=Redacted
Why are people around the world unable to withdraw money from their banks? Are we in for a "bail-in," meaning banks "borrow" from citizens to bail themselves out? It is not unprecedented. It has happened in more than 11 countries in recent years and very well could be coming in the U.S. and Europe.