Hofbrau Oktoberfestbier Mini Keg Carbonation Test: Day 3
Beer and Gear
Published 14 hours ago

I took the liberty of pouring the brew pre-vid for 2 reasons.
1 its a pain in the ass while shooting the vid & 2 no sense in sloshing it around and disturbing the beer.
She's still going strong. To be fair I keep my brews cold since I like'em like that and this does affect changes over time (Delta/T).
Your milage may vary but so far so good.
Prost !
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

