Hofbrau Oktoberfestbier Mini Keg Carbonation Test: Day 3

I took the liberty of pouring the brew pre-vid for 2 reasons.

1 its a pain in the ass while shooting the vid & 2 no sense in sloshing it around and disturbing the beer.

She's still going strong. To be fair I keep my brews cold since I like'em like that and this does affect changes over time (Delta/T).

Your milage may vary but so far so good.

Prost !

E

. I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/ https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015 https://parler.com/BeerandGear/ https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1 https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/

