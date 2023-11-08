Fleas made the two dogs wither, they ran around on the street completely unaware of the danger

Pitiful Animal





Nov 7, 2023





Two puppies were groping on the highway

They were wise to still walk by the side of the road

But we couldn't let them roam like that, the would get into an accident with the car

Nothing to feed the puppies but 2 small children covered with fleas

There were sores and scratches on their bodies.

Where did they come from in such a forgotten form?

I had to take them to the hospital immediately,

I didn't know what would be the consequences any longer

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qr3K_P_gp_E