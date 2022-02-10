Covid-19 UK: Boris Johnson says ALL restrictions will be scrapped from end of month

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#UKCovid #Covid19 #BorisJohnson #Omicron #CovidRules #UKNews #UKPolitics
Boris Johnson today declared that coronavirus restrictions are set to be axed from the end of this month. The PM made the dramatic announcement - including self-isolation for those who test positive - at the start of PMQs in the Commons. 'Mr Speaker I can tell the house today, that it is my intention to return on the first day after the half term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid. Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions, including the legal requirement to self isolate if you test positive, a full month early.'