Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PENTAGON Demands The Results┃AFU is Going All-In, Having Gathered 70,000 Soldiers near 'BAKHMUT'
Russia Truth
Realizing that after a whole month of offensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia direction, despite the loss of a huge amount of manpower and heavy equipment, and realizing that not one of the goals set was never achieved, the Kyiv authorities switched all their attention to 'Bakhmut', gathering an army of almost 70,000 people near this city. Just think about it - 70,000 soldiers. And the Kyiv authorities are ready to send all these soldiers to slaughter for the sake of capturing the city, which President Zelensky considered insignificant from a strategic point of view. 

