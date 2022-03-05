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From Berdyansk, Ukraine. The Opinion of a Local Resident about the Situation in the City. - Read Description - 030522
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160 views • March 05, 2022
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"The situation is calm, shops are slowly opening up, buses have started running to the surrounding villages, today they were handing out humanitarian aid," a local resident said.
"The situation is calm, shops are slowly opening up, buses have started running to the surrounding villages, today they were handing out humanitarian aid," a local resident said.
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