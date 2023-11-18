Create New Account
Israeli army storm hospital in Jenin, West Bank, demand immediate evacuation
The Prisoner
61 views
Published 17 hours ago

To the occupied West Bank now, where the Israeli army stormed the Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin during an overnight raid. The Red Crescent says the Israeli army has been detaining employees and inspecting ambulance crews.

Meanwhile, EU Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borrell visited Ramallah right after his visit to Israel. Joel Flynn has more.

The Zionists seem to love attacking Hospitals, perhaps because patients don't fight back.

Mirrored - TRT World

Keywords
war crimesidfjeninibn sina hospital

