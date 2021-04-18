Top Stories 4/18/21

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200 views • April 18, 2021
Apr 18, 2021
thedeadgene
https://pandemic.warroom.org/2021/04/17/wapo-columnist-wuhan-lab-investigation-would-expose-fauci-u-s-taxpayer-funding-of-ccp-virus/
https://thelibertyloft.com/rep-maxine-waters-encourages-riots-to-continue-unless-chauvin-convicted-of-murder/
https://thebluestateconservative.com/2021/04/18/six-times-white-people-were-shot-by-police-and-no-one-cared/
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-6f7f919d27644d02c330da5a8648af95
https://rsbnetwork.com/video/donald-trump/live-storm-the-bay-trumparilla-maga-fest-boat-parade-in-tampa-fl-4-17-21/
https://thepostmillennial.com/oregon-journalism-student-charged-over-antifa-arson-attack
https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/breaking-protesters-threaten-to-kill-nyc-police-captain/
ANTIFA SECRET MEETING
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/someone-needs-send-dirtbag-fbi-director-chris-wray-undercover-video-antifa-activists-organizing-mass-riots/
https://www.independentsentinel.com/double-masked-biden-gives-japans-prime-minister-a-burger-and-fries/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/minneapolis-public-schools-will-return-to-remote-learning-for-derek-chauvin-verdict-out-of-desire-to-keep-students-safe
https://www.foxnews.com/media/chris-cuomo-wont-be-police-reform-white-peoples-kids-start-getting-killed
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/jeffrey-lord/2021/04/17/how-fox-stands-woke-cancel-mob-bullies-targeting-tucker
https://www.infowars.com/posts/california-would-be-robber-squeals-like-a-pig-after-being-body-slammed-pinned-to-pavement-by-intended-victim/
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thedeadgene
https://pandemic.warroom.org/2021/04/17/wapo-columnist-wuhan-lab-investigation-would-expose-fauci-u-s-taxpayer-funding-of-ccp-virus/
https://thelibertyloft.com/rep-maxine-waters-encourages-riots-to-continue-unless-chauvin-convicted-of-murder/
https://thebluestateconservative.com/2021/04/18/six-times-white-people-were-shot-by-police-and-no-one-cared/
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-6f7f919d27644d02c330da5a8648af95
https://rsbnetwork.com/video/donald-trump/live-storm-the-bay-trumparilla-maga-fest-boat-parade-in-tampa-fl-4-17-21/
https://thepostmillennial.com/oregon-journalism-student-charged-over-antifa-arson-attack
https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/breaking-protesters-threaten-to-kill-nyc-police-captain/
ANTIFA SECRET MEETING
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/someone-needs-send-dirtbag-fbi-director-chris-wray-undercover-video-antifa-activists-organizing-mass-riots/
https://www.independentsentinel.com/double-masked-biden-gives-japans-prime-minister-a-burger-and-fries/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/minneapolis-public-schools-will-return-to-remote-learning-for-derek-chauvin-verdict-out-of-desire-to-keep-students-safe
https://www.foxnews.com/media/chris-cuomo-wont-be-police-reform-white-peoples-kids-start-getting-killed
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/jeffrey-lord/2021/04/17/how-fox-stands-woke-cancel-mob-bullies-targeting-tucker
https://www.infowars.com/posts/california-would-be-robber-squeals-like-a-pig-after-being-body-slammed-pinned-to-pavement-by-intended-victim/
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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