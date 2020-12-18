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Jeffrey Prather, BREAKING US Nukes Hacked! 18December2020, Cyber Warfare
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2355 views • December 18, 2020
US Nuclear stockpiles penetrated. Expect Power outages in coming weeks. Unclassified Networks breached. Lines of Communication to be cut. Control of Fortune 500 and Government Computer Networks. Cyber Warfare is ongoing. Unrestricted Warfare.
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