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This is All Being Done for Your Protection | The Crowhouse
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141 views • April 12, 2021
Max Igan | The Crowhouse | published on April 12th, 2021.

“I think that if a person doesn't feel cynical then they're out of phase with the 20th century. Being cynical is the only way to deal with modern civilization — you can't just swallow it whole.” - Frank Zappa

http://thecrowhouse.com

It Begins: Only COVID Vaccinated People Can Be Evacuated from Volcano Stricken Caribbean Island of St. Vincent
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/begins-covid-vaccinated-people-can-evacuated-volcano-stricken-caribbean-island-st-vincent/

UK Lockdown rules: Where can you travel from 12 April?
https://www.msn.com/en-au/lifestyle/travel/lockdown-rules-where-can-you-travel-from-12-april/ar-BB1ftdBi?ocid=msedgntp

How 12 times more people are dying from cancer than Covid
https://www.msn.com/en-au/health/medical/how-12-times-more-people-are-dying-from-cancer-than-covid/ar-BB1fw5gc?ocid=msedgntp

Massive fire engulfs chemical plant near Houston
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/video/news/massive-fire-engulfs-chemical-plant-near-houston/vi-BB1fqYK1

5,365 DEAD 238,949 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines”
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/5365-dead-238949-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/

CDC Reports 2,794 Total Deaths Following COVID Experimental “Vaccines”
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/cdc-reports-2794-total-deaths-following-covid-experimental-vaccines-as-some-clinics-halt-jj-shots-due-to-side-effects/

22-Year-Old Israeli Girl DEAD Following Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Injection
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/22-year-old-israeli-girl-dead-following-experimental-pfizer-mrna-covid-injection/

Bill Gates Is The Most Popular Doctor In The World According To Google
https://newspunch.com/bill-gates-is-the-most-popular-doctor-in-the-world-according-to-google/

Bill Gates and WHO go into partnership with Queensland Labor Party to supply needle-less vaccines for Covid rounds two,three, four…
https://cairnsnews.org/2021/04/09/bill-gates-and-who-go-into-partnership-with-queensland-labor-party-to-supply-needle-less-vaccines-for-covid-rounds-twothree-four/

PHARMACIST (sister) recommends AZ jab after her brother just died from it
https://www.bitchute.com/video/98gFxBF7NhRg/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of."
~ Edward Bernays

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
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Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz

Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fo4Yn4k6uqRH/
The Crowhouse
Keywords
volcanomax igancovidthe crowhousethe great reset
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