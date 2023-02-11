MASS VACCINATION AND TEACHER DEATHS PART 3

Since the beginning of the jab rollout, teachers were manipulated into thinking they were an essential workforce to "get vaccinated" in order to protect themselves and their students.
Shot after shot they gleefully lined up for.
Did the very product they thought would save them, actually bring about their demise??
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.