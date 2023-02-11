Create New Account
MASS VACCINATION AND TEACHER DEATHS PART 3
The Prisoner
Published 14 hours ago
Since the beginning of the jab rollout, teachers were manipulated into thinking they were an essential workforce to "get vaccinated" in order to protect themselves and their students.

Shot after shot they gleefully lined up for.
Did the very product they thought would save them, actually bring about their demise??

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984

part 3mass vaccinationteacher deaths

