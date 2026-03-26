Abdul-Malik al-Houthi on what 'reshaping the Middle East' actually means & the establishment of Greater Israel - clip 3

"America is the second wing of Zionism. The first wing is Israel."

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi on what 'reshaping the Middle East' actually means and the establishment of Greater Israel.

According to the Talmud, the peoples of this region are to be treated as "merely animals, not human beings."

Adding more text from him, in these 3 videos:

- It is supposed that everyone should rally around the Iranian position at all levels & in all forms of support.





- Iranian military position is very strong in its momentum with missiles & drones that can penetrate all layers of protection.





- Arab regimes are cooperating with Western countries in countering Iranian strikes.





- Iran achieves its goals by targeting American bases & Israeli objectives.





- Cooperation at this stage is in the interest of the Palestinian cause, the Lebanese people, preventing the continued aggression against Syria, & repelling the danger from Egypt, Jordan, & Arabian Peninsula.





- Regarding our situation in Yemen, we are not neutral. We are with Islam & the Islamic nation. We are within the framework of the right position.





- Our position in Yemen is within the framework of jihad for the sake of Allah against the Zionist plan & against the enemies of Muslims & of all of human society.





- Our position in Yemen is against the American-Israeli aggression aimed at implementing the Zionist, satanic plan targeting our nation.





- Our Yemeni people reciprocate loyalty with loyalty. Iran was the only country - officially - that stood in solidarity with us against the aggression on our country.





- Our Muslim Yemeni people are aware of their responsibility & cannot accept the implementation of the Zionist plan targeting us in our Islam, our world, our homelands, our freedom, our dignity, & our independence.





- We are with the freedom & dignity of our Islamic nation, & this is a principled position.





- I declare that we will never hesitate to fulfill our Islamic duty in jihad for the sake of Allah against the tyrant of our time, the Jews & Zionists, & their American arm.





- Any developments in the battle requiring a military response, we will initiate it with full confidence in Allah & reliance on Him, as in previous rounds.





- Our position is clear & explicit against America & Israel, & we do not harbor any hostile intentions against any Muslim country.





- We call on all countries of the Islamic world to cooperate as one to put an end to the Zionist debauchery & American tyranny targeting the entire nation.





- We are confident that the fruit of steadfastness & perseverance based on reliance on Allah & adherence to the right is the promised victory.





- I call on our dear, steadfast Yemeni people to participate in the great million-strong march tomorrow, Friday, God willing.



- The Israeli enemy has not implemented the agreements, neither in withdrawing from the Gaza Strip, nor in stopping its crimes of killing, siege, torture, & violating the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.