Execs of Moderna and AstraZeneca Drop Revelations Over COVID Shots After Romanian MEP Grilled Them

Romanian Member of the European Parliament Cristian Terheș grilled Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel and AstraZeneca executive vice-president Iskra Reic surrounding the safety and efficacy of the vaccines and overly secretive contracts.
Several concerns were asked by MEP Terhes to the executives, such as whether or not they had decoded the DNA of the COVID virus, why they did not take responsibility for the side effects from the vaccines, and when they would release the unredacted contracts with the European Commission.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.