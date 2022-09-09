Execs of Moderna and AstraZeneca Drop Revelations Over COVID Shots After Romanian MEP Grilled Them

Romanian Member of the European Parliament Cristian Terheș grilled Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel and AstraZeneca executive vice-president Iskra Reic surrounding the safety and efficacy of the vaccines and overly secretive contracts.

Several concerns were asked by MEP Terhes to the executives, such as whether or not they had decoded the DNA of the COVID virus, why they did not take responsibility for the side effects from the vaccines, and when they would release the unredacted contracts with the European Commission.