© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Have These Evil People Got In Common?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
204 views • March 14, 2021
A fascinating video that exposes where the evil eugenicists, genocidal maniacs and those who want to cut down the world's population to half a billion of 'chosen' ones' paths cross each other from way back.
An original recording by the historian Gregg Rees that has been reproduced in part here by BGB.
For more information, visit: https://biggeesblog.cymru
An original recording by the historian Gregg Rees that has been reproduced in part here by BGB.
For more information, visit: https://biggeesblog.cymru
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.