Biological Weapons Will Also Cause Mental Illnesses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
5/9/2021 The CCP’s biowarfare textbook notes that a sudden surge of patients requiring hospitalization during a bioweapon attack could cause the enemy’s medical system to collapse. Biological weapons will not only cause widespread morbidity and mass casualties but also include formidable psychological pressure that could affect combat effectiveness. In other words, attacks using biological weapons can cause acute and chronic psychological and mental illnesses, such as acute stress reactions.