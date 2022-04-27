【G-Times News】Cardiologist: 30 Percent of Vaccinated Pilots Would Fail Health Screenings Due to Vaccine Injuries

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According to a NEWS TARGET report on April 24th, Joshua Yoder, an airline pilot and co-founder of the U.S. Freedom Flyers (USFF) said during an interview that a cardiologist told him if the airlines were conducting certain health screenings, 30 percent of the pilots currently flying would probably be disqualified due to vaccine-induced heart conditions. Doctors warned that vaccine adverse effects could cause a pilot lose control of his aircraft and lead to “untold devastation”