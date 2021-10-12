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In Memory Of Kabul Victims
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10 views • October 12, 2021
Due to creepy biden's actions, we have lost 13 young soldiers in Afghanistan from a suicide bombing attack at the Kabul airport. Because of biden, these young brave soldier's families have lost a son, daughter, brother, sister, husband, or wife.
Not only did we lose some wonderful soldiers due to biden's actions, but we also left many soldiers alive in Afghanistan. Biden abandoned American soldiers and got 13 of them killed.
We have a message for so called "president" biden, These poor soldiers you got killed, their blood will forever and always be on your filthy hands! You biden are not and never will be a true American patriot! True American patriots never leave a man behind, never make deals with the enemy, and never give away our military weapons to the enemy! Biden, you have failed our soldiers, you have failed the American people, You Are Not & Never Will Be Considered Our President!
#NoManLeftBehind (and that does not end on the battlefield)
#BidenIsNotMyPresident
Not only did we lose some wonderful soldiers due to biden's actions, but we also left many soldiers alive in Afghanistan. Biden abandoned American soldiers and got 13 of them killed.
We have a message for so called "president" biden, These poor soldiers you got killed, their blood will forever and always be on your filthy hands! You biden are not and never will be a true American patriot! True American patriots never leave a man behind, never make deals with the enemy, and never give away our military weapons to the enemy! Biden, you have failed our soldiers, you have failed the American people, You Are Not & Never Will Be Considered Our President!
#NoManLeftBehind (and that does not end on the battlefield)
#BidenIsNotMyPresident
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