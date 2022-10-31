2 things bring God's judgment & titans back - Church's breeding hybrids & cross-dressing men's pants

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2022). There are two things that will bring certain judgment by God upon a civilization. First is Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian hordes marrying nephilim & chimera & fallen angel incarnate avatar people and androids and hybrids and clones and animals upgraded to human gene bodies, and giving birth to hybrid children. Second is cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men's trousers. It is not the LGBT gay community or Satanists or politicians or Satan Lucifer or demons or abortion or crimes or anything else that brings judgment, but it is the Church’s “women’s head coverings rebelling men’s trousers cross-dressing” reprobate degenerate religious Christian hordes and pastors, who are supposed to be defending the world and who are supposed to be the exposing light and preserving salt of the world, that have redefined God’s Bible verses and removed Jesus the Word of God for foreign gods and removed God’s spiritual protection, which have allowed all these evil entities to take over their Western feminist nations, and consequently bring God’s judgment and release the Godzilla titans from the abyss. You must never mix the genes of the species, and you should never desecrate the male and female character that God created in humans. Most of the Western feminist nations’ women are no longer women, but they behave like Satan Lucifer’s reptilian hybrid witches, because since the 1960s, they have no concept of femininity except for the devil’s mentors in Hollywood movies & television’s reptilian hybrid earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminist idols who they worship and their 1960s most vile wicked evil hippy grandparents. Judgment is coming, because millions of Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads fallen angels head controlled” religious Christian hordes and pastors are marrying all these fallen angel incarnate avatars and nephilim & chimera fake alien incarnate avatar husbands and wives to give birth to hybrid children, and the Western feminist nations’ women are now cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers and behaving like men. This is a sign of the End Times, and total putrefaction of society, and the ripening of God’s wrath judgment upon the Western feminist nations’ “Jezebel demon possessed” women and indoctrinated men with sword & famine & plague & demon armies. They still do not warn the 6 billion humans as a “Bible’s watchman on the wall” that 33.3% of their Western feminist nations’ population have been replaced with returned nephilim & chimera, and that 70% of their military & police have been infiltrated by the Nazi 5th Reich imperial space fleet clone army & android army & avatar army & Borg, so they will have the blood of 6 billion humans on their hands. These Western feminist nations’ End Times apostate harlot Church’s religious Christian hordes and pastors will get their uncovered women’s heads shaved, and their cross-dressing men’s trousers ripped off to be raped, and their stolen 10% tithe income taxes confiscated, and their genitals castrated, and their children confiscated to be tortured & lesbian raped (pegged) & sacrificed & eaten by the reptilian hybrid elites, because they are hiding in safety, and condoning the evils by silence, and modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the truth to make it safe for themselves from assassinations and ridicule from church donators, in order to insult God by trying to appease both Satan Lucifer and God.





