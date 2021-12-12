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MRS - Making Revelation Simple - Video Part Four
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43 views • December 12, 2021
In this study we will examine the Feast Days that God ordained for the people of Israel in the Book of Leviticus. We will look at their prophectic importance and determine which ones have been fulfilled. We also examine when the Rapture of the Church is likely to occur.
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