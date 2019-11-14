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Diversity Is Code For White Genocide
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33 views • November 14, 2019
That's right.....diversity is just cover for wiping out most of the white race.
And this is genocide, perpetrated by the same homicidal psychopaths that are hell-bent on controlling everyone and everything on the Earth.
These psychopaths are white, and plan to keep interbreeding among themselves to remain white.
The beige race that remains will be their shills and servants.
And this is genocide, perpetrated by the same homicidal psychopaths that are hell-bent on controlling everyone and everything on the Earth.
These psychopaths are white, and plan to keep interbreeding among themselves to remain white.
The beige race that remains will be their shills and servants.
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