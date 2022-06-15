John Lennon & Bob Dylan ("Zimmy") Share a Limo in the Parallel Universe!

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On May 27, 1966, John Lennon and Bob Zimmerman (stage name "Bob Dylan") shared a limo ride into London with a diver named Tom. Their conversation was filmed for a documentary ("Eat the Document"), which never aired. However, the video escaped to the underground, and has a cult following. Now Lenn and Zimmy share another limo ride - this time into Manhattan, within the Parallel Universe! What would you say, on a limo ride with Lenn?