DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH: BATTLING THE COVID CABAL
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


Dec 12, 2022


Courageous Cardiologist, Dr. Peter McCullough, is battling the Covid Cabal on many fronts. First, the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) is trying to strip him of his board certifications. Meet the PR Firm that is helping. New Myocarditis data makes risk crystal clear. Then, evidence going back to 2012 raises alarming questions about the military’s involvement in Covid vaccine technology.


#DrPeterMcCulloughMD #CovidCabal #ABIM #MedicalFreedom #RNATech


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v209com-dr.-peter-mccullough-battling-the-covid-cabal.html


Keywords
healthmilitarycabalmedicinecardiologistdel bigtreehighwiremedical freedomcovidvaccine technologypr firmmyocarditisdr peter mcculloughabimamerican board of internal medicineboard certificationsrna tech

