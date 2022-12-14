DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH: BATTLING THE COVID CABAL

Del BigTree at the HighWire
Dec 12, 2022
Courageous Cardiologist, Dr. Peter McCullough, is battling the Covid Cabal on many fronts. First, the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) is trying to strip him of his board certifications. Meet the PR Firm that is helping. New Myocarditis data makes risk crystal clear. Then, evidence going back to 2012 raises alarming questions about the military’s involvement in Covid vaccine technology.
