ENTIRE COMMUNIST HOSPITAL DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

10 NURSES WITH BRAIN TUMORS. ### Man Can't Get Heart Transplant Because He's Not Vaccinated Against COVID

Jan 24, 2022 A 31-year-old is fighting for his life at Brigham and Women's Hospital and in desperate need of a heart transplant. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=uXycRJIvZlA

###

Newton-Wellesley Hospital nurses concerned about staff cancer cases Mar 28, 2025 Nurses at Newton-Wellesley Hospital say they're concerned about growing numbers of cancer cases among longtime nurses

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=DNLzEYjTl3o

###

I-Team Sources: Mass General Brigham Will Require Employees To Be Vaccinated Against COVID

Jun 24, 2021

I-Team sources tell WBZ-TV that Mass General Brigham will require its employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus once a vaccine receives full FDA approval.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=mWTY6U_Tc0E