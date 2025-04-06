ENTIRE COMMUNIST HOSPITAL DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10 NURSES WITH BRAIN TUMORS. ### Man Can't Get Heart Transplant Because He's Not Vaccinated Against COVID
Jan 24, 2022 A 31-year-old is fighting for his life at Brigham and Women's Hospital and in desperate need of a heart transplant. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=uXycRJIvZlA
###
Newton-Wellesley Hospital nurses concerned about staff cancer cases Mar 28, 2025 Nurses at Newton-Wellesley Hospital say they're concerned about growing numbers of cancer cases among longtime nurses
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=DNLzEYjTl3o
###
I-Team Sources: Mass General Brigham Will Require Employees To Be Vaccinated Against COVID
Jun 24, 2021
I-Team sources tell WBZ-TV that Mass General Brigham will require its employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus once a vaccine receives full FDA approval.