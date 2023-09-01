Create New Account
Sound the Alarm: America is Falling!
His Kingdom Prophecy
Published 19 hours ago

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/sound-the-alarm-america-is-falling/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "You walk, and live like everything is okay and nothing has changed…

But this is a lie, and deception….. for AMERICA IS FALLING…. AMERICA IS CRUMBLING!"

americawarningrepentancemercymessagelaterrain333eizabeth marie

