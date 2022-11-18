How Big is the Crypto Market? How does it affect the Silver Market? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Crypto has proven to be a risky investment to say the least. The current marketcap of crypto is just under $865 billion. In November of 2021 it was at just over 3 Trillion. So crypto lost 2/3 of its value in a year.

Gold would have been a 40% better investment than Bitcoin in 2022. Crypoto proponents have maintained that the maturing asset will replace gold as the presumptive store of wealth and a hedge against inflation. So far, they have been dead wrong.

Silver and Gold have never had mood swings like crypto. Crypto is volatile. Very volatile. Why would anyone want to put their net worth in this type of investment?

Remember that it took stock markets 18 months to lose 50% from 2007 to 2009, whereas Bitcoin has recorded this loss in about two months. It’s no wonder many new investors wonder whether they can trust their assets to cryptocurrency.

