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Coffee with Christine, Baby, Fatcat 10/28/21:
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43 views • October 28, 2021
I'm out in the Survival Garden with a cup of coffee, talking about how I lost so much weight and what I've seen with the vaccinated people who took the Time Release Death Injection. God Bless us all.
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