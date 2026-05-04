RT News - May 4 2026 2PM GMT

May 4, 2026

rt.com





A Ukrainian drone hits a 52-story residential building in the Russian capital, not far from Moscow’s business district. Iran warns the US to stay away from the Strait of Hormuz, as Donald Trump announces a new mission dubbed 'Project Freedom', which aims to escort ships through the vital trade choke point. Tehran says the move would violate the ceasefire. After an Israeli-US strike reduces a synagogue in Tehran to rubble, RT exclusively hears from a member of Iran’s Jewish community, who described the heartbreaking event. Authorities raid an Arab majority opposition party in Israel and tear down a Palestinian flag. An MP from that organisation tells RT, Netanyahu's government is suppressing all dissent.





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