06-12-25 About to have open heart surgery - please help our non profit to keep it's door open while I am away!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please support Homeless To Independence Inc. with a financial donation!
By Check:
Homeless To Independence Inc.
201 Station Rd. #258
Quakertown, PA 18951
By website donation link at top of page: www.homelesstoindependence.org
Our PayPal is: [email protected]
Our GoFundMe Fundraiser for this event: https://gofund.me/d57593f6
We are an all volunteer 501(c)3 and we do it without grant funding.
I am about to have open heart surgery and Homeless To Independence Inc. needs help with our overhead operations costs.
All questions can be sent to [email protected]
Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc and the people we serve!