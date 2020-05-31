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Coronavirus Blood Clots and Zinc Deficiency Part 2
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148 views • May 31, 2020
Here we continue the evidence showing how zinc deficiency is intricately related to the problems with blood clots developing in the lungs of coronavirus patients having serious complications.
https://link.springer.com/referenceworkentry/10.1007%2F978-1-4614-1533-6_216 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23306381
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
www.newaquatechpanama.com
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https://link.springer.com/referenceworkentry/10.1007%2F978-1-4614-1533-6_216 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23306381
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
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