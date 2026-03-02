LIVE: WW3 Shows Who’s Really in Charge (It’s NOT the World Leaders) | Sunday w/ Seth

Last week many of you said you’ve lost faith in politics. Now the “no new wars” president just launched strikes on Iran. Presidents change. The war machine doesn’t. Tonight we’re breaking down who actually holds power when campaigns say one thing and missiles say another… why the left-vs-right cage match keeps you trapped in a system you don’t control… and where your faith and energy actually belong in a world sliding toward World War III. This is a LIVE conversation—I want YOUR questions, YOUR angles, YOUR take. Drop them in the comments RIGHT NOW before we go live and I'll get to as many as I can. See you in the chat. Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/ To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo codes SETH25 SETH30 to save.