Will Pharma’s Puppet FDA Smother Our Supplements? Prevention has made the last thing Authorities have promoted during the “pandemic”

Kyle Turk, Director of Government Affairs at Natural Products Association

www.npanational.org



Respiratory diseases kill hundreds of thousands of Americans each year – and more since COVID. Yet, the government has never even suggested people support their natural immunity – be it with nutritional supplements or otherwise. And now, the federal government and several states are outright proposing punitive policies that hurt people’s access to health supplements.



The National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that 90% of COVID-19 deaths lacked sufficient Vitamin D. Similarly, they also reported that up to 80% of certain chronic diseases, including cancer, could be preventable if people had sufficient levels of Vitamin D and other key nutrients.



So, why is the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking to bankrupt small vitamin manufacturers, and why are States such as New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts considering bills to limit supplement sales? (Maybe because, as Goldman Sachs explained, ‘If you cure people you lose customers. It’s a bad business model.’) Who loses? All of us.



In the last ten years, properly prescribed medications have cost the lives of over one million people; nutritional supplements have possibly been responsible for the lives of three (3). They are made of the natural ingredients found in foods and restricting access to them is just plain wrong. Join Kyle and the Freedom Hub gang and learn more about the issue and how you can help protect your future access to health supplements.