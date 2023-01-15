Create New Account
Lara Logan - Watch Ukraine & China, The Patriots Are Winning The 5th Generation War
(Jan 14, 2023) X22 Report Spotlight summary: "Lara Logan - Award-winning investigative journalist. Lara begins the conversation talking about Ukraine and how Ukraine is [DS] base of operation. Human trafficking, money laundering and many other criminal activities take place there. Zelensky is a puppet. The border crisis is not just a coincidence, it is be directed by China.  We are in a 5th generation war and the patriots are winning the narrative fight."


X22 Report: https://rumble.com/v25hggo-lara-logan-watch-ukraine-and-china-the-patriots-are-winning-the-5th-generat.html


